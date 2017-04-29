Draft Information
April 27 - 29, Coverage: ESPN/ESPN2
• Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps
Mel Kiper's final rankings of the best prospects in the 2017 draft go to 300.
The Packers had the 31st-ranked pass defense last season, and needed to upgrade their secondary. The selection? Washington cornerback Kevin King.
Chris Ballard's first three picks as GM all defense. Inherited 30th ranked defense. 22nd in scoring, 25th in rushing and 27th in passing. 1st Rd- S Malik Hooker, 2nd Rd- CB Quincy Wilson, 3 Rd- DE Tarell Basham. Off-season acquisitions on defense- DL- Hankins, Hunt, Spence, Woods, LB- Sheard, Simon, Mingo
The Panthers traded their 98th pick (third-round compensatory for Josh Norman) and fourth-round pick (115) to the Cardinals to get Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall. Not a lot to get a need position.
Bucs new safety Justin Evans: "I had a lot of missed tackles so that will be one of my main focuses -- being a better pursuit tackler...I'm coming in with a humble mindset, working hard learning the scheme, the playbook, but I definitely view myself as a starter."
As Broncos pick approaches six of last seven picks made in front of them have been defensive players.
Cowboys 3-time First Team All-Pro wide receiver Drew Pearson has a little fun with the Philadelphia crowd before announcing Dallas' second round selection, CB Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado.
The Jaguars neither plan to offer left tackle Branden Albert a new deal, nor intend to release him. Albert has not had any contact with the team since Jacksonville acquired him in March.
Field Yates explains why former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer could be in line to start sooner rather than later.
The Cleveland Browns draft Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick.
The Browns drafted a quarterback on Friday night, using the No. 52 pick on DeShone Kizer, the former Notre Dame standout.
The Cincinnati Bengals pick Joe Mixon with mixed reactions from the crowd in the 2017 NFL draft.