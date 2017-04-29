Draft Information

  • April 27 - 29, Coverage: ESPN/ESPN2


    • Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET

    Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps

NFL Draft Rankings

  • Mel Kiper's Top 300 prospects

    Check out Mel Kiper's final rankings of the best prospects in the 2017 draft. They go much deeper than his usual 25. This one goes to 300. Insider

Draft History

On The Clock
Washington Redskins
Round 3, Pick 17

Needs

  • DT
  • DE
  • RB
  • ILB
  • CB
2016 Record: 8-7-1, 3rd in NFC East
Next Pick
Round 4, Pick 7

Best Available

CB
Jourdan LewisJ. Lewis
177cm85 kgMichiganMICH
7POS RK
35OVR RK
87GRADE

Best Fit

RB
Samaje PerineS. Perine
180cm105 kgOklahomaOKLA
6POS RK
71OVR RK
77GRADE

Previous Pick

Round 3, Pick 16

DE
Tarell BashamT. Basham
193cm122 kgOhioOHIO
7POS RK
74OVR RK
77GRADE

Next Pick

Round 3, Pick 18

Round 3, Pick 18

Needs

  • OT
  • DE
  • TE
  • WR
  • ILB
2016 Record: 9-7, 3rd in AFC West

Draft News