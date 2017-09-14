BMW Championship

  • September 14 - 17, 2017
  • Conway Farms GC - Lake Forest, IL
  • Par 71
    Yards 7,208
  • Purse $8,750,000
    Defending Champion Dustin Johnson
LeaderboardPlayer StatsCourse Stats

Round 4 - In Progress
Auto Update: On

POSPLAYERTO PARTODAYTHRUR1R2R3R4TOTEARNINGSFEDEX PTSTEE TIME
1-Marc LeishmanM. Leishman-19-626468--194$00
T2-Jason DayJ. Day-14E1646570--199$00-
T2-Rickie FowlerR. Fowler-14-656470--199$00
4-Justin RoseJ. Rose-13-11676866--201$00-
T529Tony FinauT. Finau-12-613657270--207$00-
T522Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth-12-511657071--206$00-
T5-Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman-12-13647167--202$00-
T5-Scott BrownS. Brown-12-12696667--202$00-
T940Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka-11-8F71706963273$00-
T93Lucas GloverL. Glover-11-14687065--203$00-
T94Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay-11E4676570--202$00-
T94Chez ReavieC. Reavie-11E3686767--202$00-
T94Matt KucharM. Kuchar-11E3676867--202$00-
T94Jon RahmJ. Rahm-11E2696865--202$00-
T1534Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson-10-7F67717264274$00-
T1512Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri-10-310677168--206$00-
T155Keegan BradleyK. Bradley-10-28657268--205$00-
T155Luke ListL. List-10-28687067--205$00-
T153Cameron SmithC. Smith-10E5666869--203$00-
T1510Ryan MooreR. Moore-10+13696667--202$00-
T216Gary WoodlandG. Woodland-9-212676772--206$00-
T211Francesco MolinariF. Molinari-9-19686572--205$00-
T216Sergio GarciaS. Garcia-9E6686868--204$00-
T219Stewart CinkS. Cink-9+15676670--203$00-
T2530Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson-8-7F71726964276$00-
T2516Brian HarmanB. Harman-8-315696970--208$00-
T259Paul CaseyP. Casey-8-215696771--207$00-
T252Bud CauleyB. Cauley-8-111696671--206$00-
T252Kevin ChappellK. Chappell-8-111696770--206$00-
T255Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark-8E9647071--205$00-
T255Daniel BergerD. Berger-8E9686869--205$00-
T255James HahnJ. Hahn-8E8686869--205$00-
T2510Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson-8+16666969--204$00-
T2510Webb SimpsonW. Simpson-8+16667365--204$00-
T3520Adam HadwinA. Hadwin-7-6F71717065277$00-
T356Ian PoulterI. Poulter-7-217696970--208$00-
T356Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel-7-215697366--208$00-
T351Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau-7-113687069--207$00-
T351Henrik StensonH. Stenson-7-112726669--207$00-
T3515Sean O'HairS. O'Hair-7+17706966--205$00-
T3520Pat PerezP. Perez-7+26706767--204$00-
T4213Martin LairdM. Laird-6-5F73697066278$00-
T428Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford-6E15686673--207$00-
T4215Brendan SteeleB. Steele-6+111686672--206$00-
T4215Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello-6+110657170--206$00-
T463Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama-5-2F72687069279$00-
T461Kyle StanleyK. Stanley-5-1F70687170279$00-
T465Justin ThomasJ. Thomas-5E17677071--208$00-
T4612Russell HenleyR. Henley-5+113667170--207$00-
T505Grayson MurrayG. Murray-4-3F71707168280$00-
T505Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans-4E17737066--209$00-
T5016Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele-4+212727065--207$00-
T5035Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes-4+57676869--204$00-
T5414Kevin NaK. Na-3-8F73737263281$00-
T542Bill HaasB. Haas-3-1F71697170281$00-
T542Robert StrebR. Streb-3-1F67697570281$00-
T549Sung-hoon KangS. Kang-3+117736868--209$00-
T586Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim-2-4F72717267282$00-
T585Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo-2-3F70727268282$00-
T583Jason DufnerJ. Dufner-2-1F74667270282$00-
T586Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy-2EF72697071282$00-
T5813Kevin TwayK. Tway-2+217737066--209$00-
633Billy HorschelB. Horschel-1-1F68747170283$00-
T642Louis OosthuizenL. OosthuizenE-4F77746667284$00-
T644Jhonattan VegasJ. VegasEEF71687471284$00-
662Patrick ReedP. Reed+1-1F72727170285$00-
T671Kevin KisnerK. Kisner+3-1F71717570287$00-
T677Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III+3+3F68766974287$00-
69-Wesley BryanW. Bryan+4-2F76717269288$00-
--Danny LeeD. LeeWD-WD7--------$00-

Now

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Anna Nordqvist wins the Evian with bogey on first playoff hole. Some redemption after delayed penalty at last year's U.S. Women's Open.

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN

Ai Miyazato finishes the final round of her LPGA career surrounded by fellow players -- and Gary Player, who gives her a bouquet of flowers.