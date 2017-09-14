Hey! It's @DreamALWAYS___ , one of the Rhoden Fellows. See our Snapchat for a few highlights from the Hampton vs. Livingstone game tonight! 🏈

So inspired by this @VandyFootball team! What a great win! Lost my voice and my kids are scared because I screamed way too much #AnchorDown

Lot of talk at presser about the judging. Byrd's score was horrible. Oscar said he had Canelo winning but not that wide. #CaneloGGG #boxing

Ai Miyazato finishes the final round of her LPGA career surrounded by fellow players -- and Gary Player, who gives her a bouquet of flowers.

Noooo don't leave us ai_miyazato !!!! Thank you so much for all the amazing memories over the… instagram.com/p/BZJQ4IpF1DY/

Thank you ai_miyazato for all the amazing memories we have shared over the last twelve years.… instagram.com/p/BZJVPm2ncwR/

How fast was Wesley Bryan's 1:28 round today? This is from last year's Tour Championship, the time of this round "t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Anna Nordqvist wins the Evian with bogey on first playoff hole. Some redemption after delayed penalty at last year's U.S. Women's Open.

