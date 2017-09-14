joey galloway @Joey_Galloway
Still too early but Who's in? 1.@ClemsonFB 2.@AlabamaFTBL 3.@OU_Football 4.@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/woOHyYzvM6
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TODAY
|THRU
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|TEE TIME
|1
|-
|Marc LeishmanM. Leishman
|-19
|-
|62
|64
|68
|--
|194
|$0
|0
|T2
|-
|Jason DayJ. Day
|-14
|E
|1
|64
|65
|70
|--
|199
|$0
|0
|-
|T2
|-
|Rickie FowlerR. Fowler
|-14
|-
|65
|64
|70
|--
|199
|$0
|0
|4
|-
|Justin RoseJ. Rose
|-13
|-1
|1
|67
|68
|66
|--
|201
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|29
|Tony FinauT. Finau
|-12
|-6
|13
|65
|72
|70
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|22
|Jordan SpiethJ. Spieth
|-12
|-5
|11
|65
|70
|71
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|-
|Charley HoffmanC. Hoffman
|-12
|-1
|3
|64
|71
|67
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T5
|-
|Scott BrownS. Brown
|-12
|-1
|2
|69
|66
|67
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|40
|Brooks KoepkaB. Koepka
|-11
|-8
|F
|71
|70
|69
|63
|273
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|3
|Lucas GloverL. Glover
|-11
|-1
|4
|68
|70
|65
|--
|203
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|4
|Patrick CantlayP. Cantlay
|-11
|E
|4
|67
|65
|70
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|4
|Chez ReavieC. Reavie
|-11
|E
|3
|68
|67
|67
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|4
|Matt KucharM. Kuchar
|-11
|E
|3
|67
|68
|67
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T9
|4
|Jon RahmJ. Rahm
|-11
|E
|2
|69
|68
|65
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|34
|Zach JohnsonZ. Johnson
|-10
|-7
|F
|67
|71
|72
|64
|274
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|12
|Anirban LahiriA. Lahiri
|-10
|-3
|10
|67
|71
|68
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|5
|Keegan BradleyK. Bradley
|-10
|-2
|8
|65
|72
|68
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|5
|Luke ListL. List
|-10
|-2
|8
|68
|70
|67
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|3
|Cameron SmithC. Smith
|-10
|E
|5
|66
|68
|69
|--
|203
|$0
|0
|-
|T15
|10
|Ryan MooreR. Moore
|-10
|+1
|3
|69
|66
|67
|--
|202
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|6
|Gary WoodlandG. Woodland
|-9
|-2
|12
|67
|67
|72
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|1
|Francesco MolinariF. Molinari
|-9
|-1
|9
|68
|65
|72
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|6
|Sergio GarciaS. Garcia
|-9
|E
|6
|68
|68
|68
|--
|204
|$0
|0
|-
|T21
|9
|Stewart CinkS. Cink
|-9
|+1
|5
|67
|66
|70
|--
|203
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|30
|Dustin JohnsonD. Johnson
|-8
|-7
|F
|71
|72
|69
|64
|276
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|16
|Brian HarmanB. Harman
|-8
|-3
|15
|69
|69
|70
|--
|208
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|9
|Paul CaseyP. Casey
|-8
|-2
|15
|69
|67
|71
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|2
|Bud CauleyB. Cauley
|-8
|-1
|11
|69
|66
|71
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|2
|Kevin ChappellK. Chappell
|-8
|-1
|11
|69
|67
|70
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|5
|Jamie LovemarkJ. Lovemark
|-8
|E
|9
|64
|70
|71
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|5
|Daniel BergerD. Berger
|-8
|E
|9
|68
|68
|69
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|5
|James HahnJ. Hahn
|-8
|E
|8
|68
|68
|69
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|10
|Phil MickelsonP. Mickelson
|-8
|+1
|6
|66
|69
|69
|--
|204
|$0
|0
|-
|T25
|10
|Webb SimpsonW. Simpson
|-8
|+1
|6
|66
|73
|65
|--
|204
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|20
|Adam HadwinA. Hadwin
|-7
|-6
|F
|71
|71
|70
|65
|277
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|6
|Ian PoulterI. Poulter
|-7
|-2
|17
|69
|69
|70
|--
|208
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|6
|Charl SchwartzelC. Schwartzel
|-7
|-2
|15
|69
|73
|66
|--
|208
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|1
|Bryson DeChambeauB. DeChambeau
|-7
|-1
|13
|68
|70
|69
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|1
|Henrik StensonH. Stenson
|-7
|-1
|12
|72
|66
|69
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|15
|Sean O'HairS. O'Hair
|-7
|+1
|7
|70
|69
|66
|--
|205
|$0
|0
|-
|T35
|20
|Pat PerezP. Perez
|-7
|+2
|6
|70
|67
|67
|--
|204
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|13
|Martin LairdM. Laird
|-6
|-5
|F
|73
|69
|70
|66
|278
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|8
|Hudson SwaffordH. Swafford
|-6
|E
|15
|68
|66
|73
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|15
|Brendan SteeleB. Steele
|-6
|+1
|11
|68
|66
|72
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T42
|15
|Rafael Cabrera BelloR. Cabrera Bello
|-6
|+1
|10
|65
|71
|70
|--
|206
|$0
|0
|-
|T46
|3
|Hideki MatsuyamaH. Matsuyama
|-5
|-2
|F
|72
|68
|70
|69
|279
|$0
|0
|-
|T46
|1
|Kyle StanleyK. Stanley
|-5
|-1
|F
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$0
|0
|-
|T46
|5
|Justin ThomasJ. Thomas
|-5
|E
|17
|67
|70
|71
|--
|208
|$0
|0
|-
|T46
|12
|Russell HenleyR. Henley
|-5
|+1
|13
|66
|71
|70
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|5
|Grayson MurrayG. Murray
|-4
|-3
|F
|71
|70
|71
|68
|280
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|5
|Ollie SchniederjansO. Schniederjans
|-4
|E
|17
|73
|70
|66
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|16
|Xander SchauffeleX. Schauffele
|-4
|+2
|12
|72
|70
|65
|--
|207
|$0
|0
|-
|T50
|35
|Mackenzie HughesM. Hughes
|-4
|+5
|7
|67
|68
|69
|--
|204
|$0
|0
|-
|T54
|14
|Kevin NaK. Na
|-3
|-8
|F
|73
|73
|72
|63
|281
|$0
|0
|-
|T54
|2
|Bill HaasB. Haas
|-3
|-1
|F
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|$0
|0
|-
|T54
|2
|Robert StrebR. Streb
|-3
|-1
|F
|67
|69
|75
|70
|281
|$0
|0
|-
|T54
|9
|Sung-hoon KangS. Kang
|-3
|+1
|17
|73
|68
|68
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|6
|Si Woo KimS. Woo Kim
|-2
|-4
|F
|72
|71
|72
|67
|282
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|5
|Emiliano GrilloE. Grillo
|-2
|-3
|F
|70
|72
|72
|68
|282
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|3
|Jason DufnerJ. Dufner
|-2
|-1
|F
|74
|66
|72
|70
|282
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|6
|Rory McIlroyR. McIlroy
|-2
|E
|F
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|$0
|0
|-
|T58
|13
|Kevin TwayK. Tway
|-2
|+2
|17
|73
|70
|66
|--
|209
|$0
|0
|-
|63
|3
|Billy HorschelB. Horschel
|-1
|-1
|F
|68
|74
|71
|70
|283
|$0
|0
|-
|T64
|2
|Louis OosthuizenL. Oosthuizen
|E
|-4
|F
|77
|74
|66
|67
|284
|$0
|0
|-
|T64
|4
|Jhonattan VegasJ. Vegas
|E
|E
|F
|71
|68
|74
|71
|284
|$0
|0
|-
|66
|2
|Patrick ReedP. Reed
|+1
|-1
|F
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|1
|Kevin KisnerK. Kisner
|+3
|-1
|F
|71
|71
|75
|70
|287
|$0
|0
|-
|T67
|7
|Charles Howell IIIC. Howell III
|+3
|+3
|F
|68
|76
|69
|74
|287
|$0
|0
|-
|69
|-
|Wesley BryanW. Bryan
|+4
|-2
|F
|76
|71
|72
|69
|288
|$0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Danny LeeD. Lee
|WD
|-
|WD
|7
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$0
|0
|-
So much fun to watch Eagles RB Darren Sproles in the open field. He's been busy so far.
Anna Nordqvist wins the Evian with bogey on first playoff hole. Some redemption after delayed penalty at last year's U.S. Women's Open.
BMW Championship - Marc Leishman: shot 3-under 68 to get to 19-under. Enters Today with a 5-shot lead over Jason Da… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
"Leave as little to chance as possible. Preparation is the key to success." Paul Brown pic.twitter.com/KQEBktuynW
That's major No. 2. @ANordqvist outlasts Brittany Altomare in a rainy playoff to win the Evian Championship. pic.twitter.com/SXbBZ4yBhI
Warm up ✔️Swing Oil ✔️ Final round... #letsgo #swingoil #swingsmooth #fedexcup instagram.com/p/BZJbNKWBKSD/
How fast was Wesley Bryan's 1:28 round today? This is from last year's Tour Championship, the time of this round "t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Thank you ai_miyazato for all the amazing memories we have shared over the last twelve years.… instagram.com/p/BZJVPm2ncwR/
Thanks to the sponsors , volunteers and fans this week at the @EvianChamp . Not a good week for… instagram.com/p/BZJSSzdgXJJ/
Noooo don't leave us ai_miyazato !!!! Thank you so much for all the amazing memories over the… instagram.com/p/BZJQ4IpF1DY/
Ai Miyazato finishes the final round of her LPGA career surrounded by fellow players -- and Gary Player, who gives her a bouquet of flowers.
Each Falcons player will be wearing this patch tonight vs. GB to commemorate the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium: pic.twitter.com/eHyq0gCzMr
Lot of talk at presser about the judging. Byrd's score was horrible. Oscar said he had Canelo winning but not that wide. #CaneloGGG #boxing
Rockhold's BACK!! @LukeRockhold finishes Branch in round 2!! Welcome back, Luke Rockhold! #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/VNmdWlNWXl
I was so hopeful after the @anthonyfjoshua & @Klitschko fight....this just brought boxing back to the dark ages #rubbish
Pretty solid half from #Quakes74, highlighted by Hoesen's goal off a clever turn. Houston looking lethargic in attack IMO. 1-0 SJ. #SJvHOU
So inspired by this @VandyFootball team! What a great win! Lost my voice and my kids are scared because I screamed way too much #AnchorDown
Sitting next to the real Larry King at premier @billievsbobby #BattleoftheSexes with my 11 year old daughter who is… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Release says Alvarado suffered a "cranial trauma." As @mexicoworldcup notes, he's stable w/out complications. #usmnt twitter.com/mexicoworldcup…
Hey! It's @DreamALWAYS___, one of the Rhoden Fellows. See our Snapchat for a few highlights from the Hampton vs. Livingstone game tonight! 🏈