Just two days after being nominated for FIFA's Women's Player of the Year, Sam Kerr has turned in a remarkable performance to help Sky Blue FC defeat the Seattle Reign 5-4.

The Australia international hit four goals, the first four-goal game in National Women's Soccer history -- including her second NWSL hat trick for the season -- as the New Jersey-based side fought back to win after being 3-0 down at half-time.

Kerr got the Sky Blues back into the game in the 47th minute with her 12th goal of the season. Then, just 15 minutes later, the 23-year-old found herself on the end of a fantastic long ball that saw her face off with the keeper and one defender, who she easily out-manoeuvred to secure her second goal of the day.

Here was how number ✌ from Kerr went down tonight. #NJvSEA pic.twitter.com/RfqKN7ly4b — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) August 20, 2017

Minutes later, the Matildas superstar got the better of three defenders and before sending an unstoppable 20-yard drive past helpless Reign keeper Haley Kopmeyer.

Amazingly, that wasn't the end of Kerr's night with the Julie Dolan medal winner hitting the crossbar from a penalty kick in the 93rd minute, before heading a corner in for her fourth goal of the night, securing the Sky Blues' 5-4 victory.

Hey @SportsCenter, guess who? All @samkerr1 did tonight was hit this buzzer 🐝 beater for the 1st 4-goal game in NWSL history! 😦😲🙌🏽 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/aRHfgHuBDT — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) August 20, 2017

It's been a huge year for Kerr, as she fast emerges as one of the most dominant players on the international stage; blitzing the most recent Tournament of Nations -- won by the Matildas -- where she scored four goals, including a hat trick in Australia's 4-2 win against Japan.

The FIFA Women's Player of the Year nominees will be whittled down to three next month, and it's hard to see Kerr missing out on the list after yet another impressive performance.